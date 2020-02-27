Borriello, Joan S. RAVENA Joan Schoonmaker, 83, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Joan lived in Ravena all her life and was the daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta Schoonmaker. She was a graduate of R-C-S High School. Joan had worked for the former Kearney's Ford Dealership, Farm Family Insurance and the Village of Ravena. Joan had been a member of the Village of Ravena Planning Board, secretary for the Town of Coeymans Democratic Party, dedicated poll worker at the Congregational Christian Church, member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 9594, chairperson of the VFW Auxiliary Legislative Program and the 50/50 Fundraiser. Joan was also a talented knitter and crocheter of hats, scarfs and blankets that were shared with veterans. Survivors include her nephews, Lee and Gary Beers; and her many friends from the VFW Auxiliary. Joan was predeceased by her husband, William Borriello; son Lawrence Perrine; and sister Virginia Beers. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Saturday, February 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020