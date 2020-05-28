Joan S. Preville
Preville, Joan S. COLONIE Joan S. Preville, 82, a resident of Colonie for 56 years, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Loudonville Assisted Living Facility where she resided the past five years. Born in Albany, Joan was the daughter of William A. and Loretta B. Lockskin Munro. Joan was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post and the PACC (Polish American Citizens Club). She enjoyed bingo, darts and bowling. Joan was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany where she was a eucharistic minister, Rosary Guild member, Thrift Store volunteer and Over 50 member. For over fourteen years, Joan also worked in the church Rectory. She was a well-known and treasured member of the Blessed Sacrament Church community. Joan's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living, especially Kasey and Simone, for all the care they provided to the Preville family and Joan. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold W. "Poozie" Preville Sr.; dear mother of Harold W. Preville Jr. (Marilyn), Dawn M Crouch (Leonard), William G. Preville (Adriane) and Ronald F. Preville (fiancee Susan Holland); cherished grandmother of Deana, Richard, Eric, Emily, Brendan, Matthew, Samantha, Jacob and the late Cheryl and Brian; sister of Betty Adams and Georgiana Diehl and the late Peggy Hollingsworth and Jean Benvenuti; she is survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Joan in a special way may send a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeaster New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
