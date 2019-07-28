|
Verdile, Joan S. TROY Joan Shanley Verdile of Troy and Saratoga Lake peacefully passed on Thursday July 25, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1935, in Troy. Joan "Joanie" was the youngest daughter of Rose B. and William Joseph Shanley of Troy and Saratoga Lake. She was educated at the Academy of Holy Names in Albany and Lasell College in Auburndale, Mass. Her love of books and children lead her to work for many years in the Young Peoples section of the Troy Public Library, until she retired four years ago. Joan was also an active volunteer for the Junior League of Troy and the Troy Riverwalk, LLC. While she enjoyed Troy, her real love was spending time at Saratoga Lake. She continued the Shanley family tradition by watching her children and grandchildren growing up and enjoying the lake. Survivors include her children, Raphael M. Verdile III (Lauren A.) of Portland, Ore., Jude Ann Verdile of Wilton, Maryrose Verdile (Douglas S. McIntosh Jr.) of Bloomfield, Conn., and Stephanie Verdile of Gilmantown, N.H.; and her grandchildren, Douglas S. III and Owen F. McIntosh and Lukas C. and Madalyn R. Carlson. She also leaves behind three brothers, Donald (Diane) of Saratoga Springs, Kevin of Albany, and Terrence (Elizabeth) of Troy as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joanie was predeceased by her children's father; Dr. Raphael M. Verdile, Jr., M.D.; and her brother Joseph Shanley (wife Jean of Saratoga); and three sisters, Kaye Vavasour, Eileen McCabe, and Elizabeth Ann "BettyAnn" Grennon; as well as in-laws, Jack Vavasour, Thomas McCabe, Catherine Shanley, and William E. Grennon. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Troy Public Library. Please express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 28 to July 29, 2019