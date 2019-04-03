Joyce, Joan Simonin ALBANY Joan Simonin Joyce left this life peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, knowing she had enjoyed a well lived life, surrounded with the warmth and good speed wishes of her loved ones. A remembrance service will be held at Avila Retirement Community on Saturday, April 6, at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial and gathering will be at a later date. Full obituary this Sunday. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019