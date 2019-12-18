Joan Susan Haines

Haines, Joan Susan SELKIRK Joan Susan Haines, 70, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Ft. Fairfield, Maine on September 26, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Philip Leigh Haines and Marjorie (Hayden) Haines. Joni had worked as head cashier at the Empire State Plaza for many years and will be remembered for her love of children. She is survived by her husband, James A. Chesky; a son, Michael Sullivan; brother John Haines; sister, Barbara Monti; and granddaughter, Lydia Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Peter Haines. A special thank you to her sister, Barbara and niece, Missy for their care and support, especially during Joan's final days. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations in the name of Joni Haines to the "Marge Haines Memorial Scholarship," NMCC, % Dottie Martin, 33 Edgemont Dr., Presque Isle, ME 04769. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
