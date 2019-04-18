Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan T. Cancellare. View Sign

Cancellare, Joan T. COLONIE Joan T. Cancellare, 81 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, peacefully in her home. Born in Brooklyn on May 21, 1937, Joan was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Lyons) Morris. She was the devoted wife of Edmund M. Cancellare. They were married 53 years. Loving mother of Jenny (Wayne) Schnell, Marie (Jonathan) Raser, Ann (Robert) Hymes and Regina (William) Blom. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Colin, Daniel, Eva, Jonah, Elena and Emily. Dearest sister of the late Bernie Morris and the late Jackie Morris. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Joan lived on Long Island for many years before moving to Delmar and eventually settling in the Shaker Point community in Colonie. Before becoming a dedicated homemaker, raising her children on Long Island, Joan was proud to work for AT&T during the 1950s through the 1960s and was selected to represent the company at the 1964 World's Fair. Deeply spiritual, Joan was formerly a member of St. Barnabas Parish in Bellmore, L.I., St. Thomas the Apostle in Delmar and recently St. Ambrose in Latham. She often considered the needs of others before her own, and volunteered her time in community outreach with her parishes. Multitalented, Joan was an artist and poet who was very creative and enjoyed spending time drawing, painting and writing. Above all, Joan enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 22, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross Northeastern New York (Albany Office), 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Joan Cancellare. To leave a special message for the family, please visit:







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019

