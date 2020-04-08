|
Haberman, Joan T. TROY Joan T. Haberman, 80 of Troy, beloved wife of Roger C. Haberman for over 30 years, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. Born in Ballston Spa on October 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Loretta (Hayes) Oliveri. Joan was employed by the New York State Police Academy as the food service manager for many years before her retirement. She had previously worked for the Walter Kidde Aerospace in North Carolina. Joan loved fishing, baking, cooking, flowers and enjoyed the casinos. Survivors in addition to her husband include her loving children, Joseph (Karen) Tybush, Thomas Tybush and Susan (Jeffrey) Stuhr. She was the sister of Elizabeth Ducos and Anthony (Connie) Oliveri. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Brooke Tybush, and Erinn (Neil) Melvin; her great-grandson Kyle Tybush and she was looking forward to the birth of her great-grandson Michael. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be held in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home privately for immediate family members only. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020