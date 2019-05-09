McLean, Joan T. RENSSELAER Joan T. McLean, 85 of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home Albany. Joan was born on May 27, 1933, in Albany, the daughter of Marvin and Josephine (Rentz) Lape. She worked for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority for many years before retiring. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Being with her family brought her great happiness and joy. Joan was a good and generous friend to many and she had lifelong friends from many backgrounds and places. She was predeceased by her loving husband whom she missed dearly John G. McLean; and her brother William Lape. Survivors include her children, Mary Ellen, Linda, Karen, John, Carol, and Lisa McLean; as well as her grandchildren, Kristin, Roshelle, Susanne, Kelan, Zoe and John Miles; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Vincent. She is also survived by a sister Rita ZenZen and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Services will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany where the Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont. Donations are welcome in lieu of flowers to either Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St. Albany, NY, 12207or The Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144 in the name of Joan McLean. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary