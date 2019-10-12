Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Tetrault, Joan T. WATERVLIET Joan Theresa Tetrault passed peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born on June 26, 1926, in Watertown, N.Y., Joan was the daughter of Dewey H. and Frances M. Curtis (Devine). The family later moved to Watervliet which was home for Joan and husband, Edward Tetrault and their family from then on. Joan was educated in Watervliet and Watertown. Joan worked, for many years, supporting Arsenio Agopovich, M.D. as general office manager and partner in the Watervliet Office. Joan was warm, thorough and compassionate. She made many lifelong friends in her partnership with Dr. A. Joan is perhaps most admired for her generosity and friendship for everyone she knew. This was especially true at the camp on Lake Lauderdale where she and Ed hosted many parties and warmly welcomed everyone who dropped by. Joan was the loved and loving wife of Edward J. Tetrault since 1951; mother of Edward K. Tetrault (Penny), John K. Tetrault (Martha), and Richard J "Archie" Tetrault (Ann); grandmother to Rachel Tetrault Bailey, Jeffrey Tetrault, and Brittany Alexander (Michael); adored great-grandmother of Tatum Passonno. Joan was an avid Yankees fan, never missing a game. She had a passion for life, including all things sweet and beautiful. Friends and family will sorely miss her generosity of spirit and warmth. A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Joan's family prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To those who wish to remember Joan in a special way, a donation to the Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189, in her memory, would be appreciated. Visit







