Wright, Joan W. (St. Clair) OCALA, Fla. Joan W. Wright (St. Clair), 71 of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Latham, N.Y., on October 30, 2020, after a 10 year battle with breast cancer. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy St. Clair and was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. and raised in Vanderheyden Hall in Troy, N.Y.. Joan graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1968, and following high school worked for 38 years at The New York State Education Department in Albany, N.Y. Joan was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy and St. Mark The Evangelist Church in Summerfield, Fla. In her retirement years, Joan became very active in her Florida community of Summerglen, playing golf and making many friends through her bingo and card groups. She also enjoyed the many cruises she took with her husband and family members. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Robert (Bob / Orville) Wright; her loving children, Michael Wright (Jennifer) of Cheyenne, W.Y., and daughter, Sheri Mazurek (Joseph) of Latham, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Kairi Wright of Cheyenne, and Tyler and Michaela Mazurek of Latham; her sisters, Geraldine Macdonald and Marilyn Baker of Amsterdam; and special friend and sister-in-law, Sharon Wright of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Gail Phillips, Raymond St. Clair, Sandra Gottsammer and Audrey Munson. The funeral service for Joan will be held on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St., Troy, NY and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy, NY. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required both at the church and the funeral home. Special thanks to niece, Susan Perry; Marion County Florida Hospice; nurse Beth Carpenter; and the staff of the Community Hospice of Albany. Contributions in Joan's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12207 would be very much appreciated.