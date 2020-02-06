Matson, Joan Weber WATERFORD Joan Weber Matson, a kind, generous, caring spirit left this world January 31, 2020, with her family by her side. Joan Katharine Weber Matson was born in Philadelphia on June 24, 1930, to her loving parents, Paul Leo and Bertha Weber and her sister Grace (December 1947). She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls and graduated from William Smith College where she met Hugo Matson, who had just entered the U.S. Army. They were posted all over the United States and Europe. She raised four children to whom she gave the curiosity and freedom to explore the world as they saw it, make mistakes without judgment and was supportive in the choices they made. Joan loved to read and was never without a book, magazine or newspaper. Libraries were so important to her and she served on the Board of the Waterford Library, and encouraged those she met to visit one. She always wondered why people bought books when they could read for free. She also served on the Board of Wiawaka, Lake George and Waterford Historical Museum. She loved history, museums and meeting new people. Always looking for a treasure, she enjoyed auctions, rummage sales and frequently stopped the car at a nice pile of "junk" at the curb. In her later years her favorite times were trips to Florida with her pals Joe and Charles, and spending time at her house in Crystal Lake with friends and family. She is greatly missed by her children, Katherine Chezik (Barry) of Philadelphia, Hugh (Elaine) of Chestertown, Paul of Adirondack and Jonathan (Nancy) of Waterford; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy. The family is having a private memorial. Donations may be made in her name to The Helpers Fund in Chestertown, N.Y. or your local library. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020