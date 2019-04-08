Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Wheeler. View Sign

WHEELER Joan April 8, 2019 Happy Birthday in Heaven Dear Mom, Mammy If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us, Place them in our mother's arms And tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and miss her, And when she turns to smiles, Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for a while. Because remembering Mom is easy We do it every day, But there's an ache within our heart That will never go away. Wishing you were here today So we could say Happy Birthday And see your smile. We think of you with love And know you're with Dad. Love, Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandsons



