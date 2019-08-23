WHEELER Joan Dear Mom and Mammy, On your first anniversary, the day we lost you, it felt as though our lives had ended. A light from our family is gone. A voice we loved is stilled. A voice is vacant in the home, which never can be filled. We have learned many things from you, but we have not learned to live without you. To the world you are a mother, but to your family you are the world. Mom, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you're always at our side. You were a caring wife, mother, Mammy, sister and friend. We love and miss you so much. Love, Your Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandsons, and you have a new little Great-Granddaughter.



