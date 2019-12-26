Grone, Joan Z. CLARKSVILLE Joan Z. Grone, 87, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Albany on August 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Bryant) Zeh. Raised in Clarksville, she had also resided in Menands. Joan was a very active member of the Clarksville Community Church. She enjoyed raising dogs, cooking and reading. She was the wife of the late Clifford Eugene Parks II and Alexander R. Grone; and mother of the late Christopher R. Parks. Survivors include her children, Frances Spadaro, Clifford E. Parks III (Kathleen), Catherine Parks and Robert E. Parks (Gloria); stepson, Carl Grone (Colleen); sisters, Judith Lewis (Joseph Salzer) and Sandra Slingerland (Donald); adopted brothers, Paul Zeh (Sharon), Carl Petersen and Ronnie Petersen; grandchildren, Cassandra and Sarah Barber, Christopher Parks, Jerome Wimbush and Joseph Parks; and several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, in Clarksville Community Church. Burial will be in Rensselaerville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Clarksville Community Church or Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019