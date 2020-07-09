Salerno, Joann C. ALBANY Joann C. Salerno, 77 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Anthony Cozzolino and Benedetta DeNigris. Joann was an administrative secretary for Eden Park Management in Albany for many years. Joann enjoyed traveling, cooking and celebrating the holidays. She was a dear friend to many and basked in the joy of spending time with her cherished family. Joann was the beloved wife of Gary Salerno. She was the loving mother of Deborah (Brian) Rhatigan, Linda Kindlon (Justin Carey), and Frank (Sue) Kindlon. Joann was the stepmother of Amy (Andy) Parker, Kristine (Mike) Dingman, Matthew (Sara) Salerno and Mary Salerno. She was the much-loved Nanny of Courtney (Pat), Brendan (Jackie), Brittany (Eddie), Kyle, Christian (Andie), Kevin, Ian, Brian, Tyler, Teagan, Maddie, Connor, Grayson, Sebastian and the late Frankie Kindlon. She was the sister of the late Dolores and John Cozzolino. Joann is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joann's family on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Mater Christi Parish, Albany. Please gather at the church by 9:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Joann's tribute video, visit CannonFuneral.com