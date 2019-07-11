Tomlinson, Joann M. MECHANICVILLE Joann M. Tomlinson, 68 of County Route 75, died unexpectedly while traveling with her husband on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Columbia, Md. Born in Troy on October 5, 1950, daughter of the late Wallace and Phyllis Ross, she was a graduate of Mechanicville High School.Joann worked as a beautician for several years and also for Price Chopper where she worked in the produce department. Joann enjoyed playing baseball in her youth, skiing, and traveling. She and her husband Ned enjoyed cruises throughout the world and they recently started wintering in Key Largo, Fla. Joann was also a fabulous cook, her macaroni and sauce dinners were always a hit to her family. Over the last five years, the time she spent babysitting her two grandsons became the most memorable and favorite times of her life. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Edward "Ned" Tomlinson, whom she married on December 4, 1972; daughter Jessica (Christopher) Collins; grandsons, Cody and Carter Collins; siblings, Susan Peterson, Nan DiSiena and Kim (Michael) Walsh as well as many nieces and nephews. Joann was predeceased by her brother Scott Ross; and brother-in-law Philip DiSiena. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral home service will be held following the calling hours starting at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in loving memory of Joann M. Tomlinson. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019