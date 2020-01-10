Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna E. (Overocker) Valente. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valente, Joanna E. (Overocker) MECHANICVILLE Joanna E. (Overocker) Valente, 77, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Heritage House in Troy after a brief illness. Born on October 20, 1942, to the daughter of the late James and Joan (Purcell) Valente. She grew up in No. Albany and was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal McClosky High School. Growing up, she helped at the family owned Dipsy Doodle. A data entry typist for Fleet Bank and CSC in Menands for a number of years followed by Tagson's Papermill in Mechanicville, retiring in the 90's. Joanna enjoyed dancing, whether it was the jitterbug, twist, cha cha, she could and would dance with the best of them. A woman noted for her cherry disposition, composure and energy, she could make friends with anyone. Survivors include her children, Jamie (Mark Shaw) Clark-Cravens of Schenectady, James (Susan Moore) Overocker of Waterford and JoAnne "Punky" (Ray Zakrzenski) Overocker Cameron of Stillwater; nephew Michael Paluba; five grand and three great-grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; her feline companion "Missy"; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Judith A. Paluba; and former husband James H. Overocker. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Interment in Our Lady of Angels of Colonie will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020

