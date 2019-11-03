Friedland, Joanna M. DELMAR Joanna M. Friedland, 63, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of Daniel; mother of Alexandra; daughter of Louis J. Molinsek and the late Phyllis; sister of Nancy Hammond (Glenn) and Stephen Molinsek; sister-in-law of Howard Friedland and Ellie Friedland; daughter-in-law of Elizabeth; loving aunt of Nicholas (Lauren) Kristyn (Paul), Eliza, Kate and John; great-aunt Gogo to Avery, Kenna, Camden, Cole and Evan; dog grandmother of Kevin and the late Gabby. Joanna worked for Albany County Dept. of Social Service for 34 years and retired as supervisor in 2014. Joanna loved her family and friends, the north shore, and animals. She was very kind and compassionate with character, loved swimming, current affairs, and music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and daughter. She will be loved forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Contributions in memory of Joanna may be made to the Capital Region , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019