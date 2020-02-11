Fried, Joanna Meigs ALBANY Joanna Meigs Fried, 80, beloved wife and lifelong companion of Eric; mother of Ezra, Daisy, Miriam, and Jacob (Xi Zheng); grandmother of Leo, Isadora, Maisie, and Sophia, maker of a home, reader and writer, with a vibrant intellectual life of her own, died at Albany Medical Center on February 10, 2020, after a stroke. Born in 1939 in New York City to Margaret and Frederick Meigs, Joanna grew up in Chestertown, Md. and received a B.A. from Swarthmore College and an M.A. from Yeshiva University. In 1963 she married Eric Wolf Fried, and they eventually moved to Albany. An early childhood educator, Joanna was the first licensed home daycare provider in the Capital Region. She also taught at the Temple Israel Early Childhood Center for many years. She is survived by her husband, four children, and four grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave, with interment to follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery. The period of mourning will be observed at the Fried residence on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from to 6 to 8 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Memorial contributions are welcome at Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York at regionalfoodbank.net and Five Rivers Environmental Education Center at friendsoffiverivers.org. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020