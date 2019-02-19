Panagopoulos, Joanna EAST GREENBUSH Joanna Panagopoulos, 77, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Kynigou, Pylos Messinia, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Anastasios and Sophia (Spyropoulou) Tomaras. Joanna was raised and educated in Greece, living a vibrant life in Greece before immigrating to the United States in the early 1970's to be married to the late Stavros Panagopoulos and settling in the Capital Region. She was a communicant of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. Joanna devoted her life to making a home for her family. She had a love for all animals, nature, history and travel. She especially enjoyed her frequent trips back to Greece to visit friends and relatives. Most of all, Joanna cherished time with her family and friends and had a very special relationship with her only son, Aggelos. The two often traveled together and shared a special, unbreakable bond. In addition to her parents, Joanna was predeceased in 1997 by her husband Stavros; as well as a brother Vasilis and sister Alexandra in Greece. She is survived by her son, Aggelos Panagopoulos and his wife Nina of Boston, Mass.; and her two granddaughters, Sophia Kate and Chloe Anne. She is also survived by her sisters, Lea, Panagiota, Vasiliki, and Theodora, and several other relatives in Greece. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment, as per Joanna's wishes, will take place in her home country of Greece. Memorial donations in Joanna's name may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019