Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Panagopoulos. View Sign

Panagopoulos, Joanna EAST GREENBUSH Joanna Panagopoulos, 77, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Kynigou, Pylos Messinia, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Anastasios and Sophia (Spyropoulou) Tomaras. Joanna was raised and educated in Greece, living a vibrant life in Greece before immigrating to the United States in the early 1970's to be married to the late Stavros Panagopoulos and settling in the Capital Region. She was a communicant of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. Joanna devoted her life to making a home for her family. She had a love for all animals, nature, history and travel. She especially enjoyed her frequent trips back to Greece to visit friends and relatives. Most of all, Joanna cherished time with her family and friends and had a very special relationship with her only son, Aggelos. The two often traveled together and shared a special, unbreakable bond. In addition to her parents, Joanna was predeceased in 1997 by her husband Stavros; as well as a brother Vasilis and sister Alexandra in Greece. She is survived by her son, Aggelos Panagopoulos and his wife Nina of Boston, Mass.; and her two granddaughters, Sophia Kate and Chloe Anne. She is also survived by her sisters, Lea, Panagiota, Vasiliki, and Theodora, and several other relatives in Greece. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment, as per Joanna's wishes, will take place in her home country of Greece. Memorial donations in Joanna's name may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







Panagopoulos, Joanna EAST GREENBUSH Joanna Panagopoulos, 77, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Kynigou, Pylos Messinia, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Anastasios and Sophia (Spyropoulou) Tomaras. Joanna was raised and educated in Greece, living a vibrant life in Greece before immigrating to the United States in the early 1970's to be married to the late Stavros Panagopoulos and settling in the Capital Region. She was a communicant of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. Joanna devoted her life to making a home for her family. She had a love for all animals, nature, history and travel. She especially enjoyed her frequent trips back to Greece to visit friends and relatives. Most of all, Joanna cherished time with her family and friends and had a very special relationship with her only son, Aggelos. The two often traveled together and shared a special, unbreakable bond. In addition to her parents, Joanna was predeceased in 1997 by her husband Stavros; as well as a brother Vasilis and sister Alexandra in Greece. She is survived by her son, Aggelos Panagopoulos and his wife Nina of Boston, Mass.; and her two granddaughters, Sophia Kate and Chloe Anne. She is also survived by her sisters, Lea, Panagiota, Vasiliki, and Theodora, and several other relatives in Greece. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment, as per Joanna's wishes, will take place in her home country of Greece. Memorial donations in Joanna's name may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home

633 Central Avenue

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 489-4454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close