Sanford, Joanne B. ALBANY Joanne B. Sanford, 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully, Saturday night, July 27, 2019, in Bethesda, Md. following a long and rewarding life, and - blessedly - immediately following an afternoon of listening to Frank Sinatra and other favorites with members of her immediate family. Joanne B. Sanford was born in Utica on October 20, 1930. In her adult life Joanne - "Joan" - was for many years a treasured and valued public servant in the United States Postal Service. She loved music and was an avid reader. Joanne was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Harriet Sanford (Dan) and Kathy Sanford; sons, Harry Sanford III (Mary) and Jack Sanford; five grandchildren, Natasha, Shyron, Nicholas, Derek and Averi; and many beloved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and her sister, Patricia. To know Joan was to understand the taking of delight in simple pleasures; and to know Joan was to know kindness. The family will hold a private celebration of Joanne's life at a future date. In keeping with this essence of Joan's being, the family's wish is for friends and family to sprinkle unexpected kindness everywhere around themselves as they go through life.



Sanford, Joanne B. ALBANY Joanne B. Sanford, 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully, Saturday night, July 27, 2019, in Bethesda, Md. following a long and rewarding life, and - blessedly - immediately following an afternoon of listening to Frank Sinatra and other favorites with members of her immediate family. Joanne B. Sanford was born in Utica on October 20, 1930. In her adult life Joanne - "Joan" - was for many years a treasured and valued public servant in the United States Postal Service. She loved music and was an avid reader. Joanne was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Harriet Sanford (Dan) and Kathy Sanford; sons, Harry Sanford III (Mary) and Jack Sanford; five grandchildren, Natasha, Shyron, Nicholas, Derek and Averi; and many beloved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and her sister, Patricia. To know Joan was to understand the taking of delight in simple pleasures; and to know Joan was to know kindness. The family will hold a private celebration of Joanne's life at a future date. In keeping with this essence of Joan's being, the family's wish is for friends and family to sprinkle unexpected kindness everywhere around themselves as they go through life. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019

