Broadhead, Joanne SLINGERLANDS Joanne Broadhead, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Joanne was the daughter of the late Robert Simpkins and Iva Boice Griffin. Joanne was the devoted wife of the late Robert Broadhead. They were married 50 years. Joanne was a member and communicant of The Greater Albany Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Cohoes. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, crocheting and babysitting. She is survived by her son, Mark (Sandra) Broadhead. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Keith; and brothers, Robert and Theodore Simpkins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. in the Greater Albany Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, Ravena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Camp Cherokee or the Greater Albany Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 298 St. Agnes Highway, Cohoes, NY, 12047. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019