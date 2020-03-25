Wheatley, Joanne DiLello COLONIE Joanne DiLello Wheatley, 52, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, with her family beside her. Born in Albany, daughter of Nicholas DiLello Sr. and the late Beverly Miller DiLello, she resided in Albany until moving to Colonie 15 years ago. Before leaving the workforce to raise her children, Joanne had been employed as a clerk in the City of Albany first in the Police Department and then in the Bureau of Vital Statistics. Her greatest joy was raising her children. She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. As an active advocate for animals, she was a supporter of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. She was the beloved wife of Donald J. Wheatley; devoted mother of Alexandria and Connor Wheatley; cherished daughter of Nicholas A. DiLello Sr. and the late Beverly Miller DiLello; and dear sister of Nicholas (Amy) DiLello Jr. Joanne's family wishes to keep their family and friends safe during this difficult time and will have private services in keeping with the Health Department guidelines. Contributions in memory of Joanne may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to a local homeless shelter. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020