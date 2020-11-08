Altenburg, Joanne E. BASKING RIDGE, N.J. Joanne E. Altenburg (nee Rosky) of Basking Ridge, N.J., passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 61. Joanne was born in Buffalo to the late Patricia (nee Ferguson) and Joseph E. Rosky. She was a graduate of Mount St. John's Academy in Gladstone, N.J. and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in business from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., where she was a proud member of the Dean's List. Joanne had been employed as a broker at Merrill Lynch in Morristown, N.J. Joanne's generous and caring personality led her to dedicate much of her time to volunteer work at a group home for the severely disabled as well as a homeless program where she assisted families as they worked to re-establish themselves. Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Otto Carl Altenburg of Basking Ridge, N.J.; her dear sister, Patricia Rosky of Millsboro, Del.; and her loving aunt, Eileen Ferguson and cousin, Maureen Nellegar, both of Albany. Private services are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Hts., N.J. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joanne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or at www.stjude.org
. To send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com