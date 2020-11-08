1/
Joanne E. Altenburg
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Altenburg, Joanne E. BASKING RIDGE, N.J. Joanne E. Altenburg (nee Rosky) of Basking Ridge, N.J., passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 61. Joanne was born in Buffalo to the late Patricia (nee Ferguson) and Joseph E. Rosky. She was a graduate of Mount St. John's Academy in Gladstone, N.J. and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in business from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., where she was a proud member of the Dean's List. Joanne had been employed as a broker at Merrill Lynch in Morristown, N.J. Joanne's generous and caring personality led her to dedicate much of her time to volunteer work at a group home for the severely disabled as well as a homeless program where she assisted families as they worked to re-establish themselves. Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Otto Carl Altenburg of Basking Ridge, N.J.; her dear sister, Patricia Rosky of Millsboro, Del.; and her loving aunt, Eileen Ferguson and cousin, Maureen Nellegar, both of Albany. Private services are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Hts., N.J. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joanne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or at www.stjude.org. To send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial
646 Springfield Avenue
Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
9082776446
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved