Joanne Genovese (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
607 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Genovese, Joanne ALBANY Joanne Genovese departed this world January 14, 2020, at her home in Pine Hills. Born June 2, 1955, she was fierce and funny, a businesswoman, an advocate for change, and a proud lifelong resident of Albany. Predeceased by her parents Andy and Althea; and sister Diana; she is survived by her son Andy Stone; his husband Adam Moussa; and the many friends whose lives she brightened. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
