Genovese, Joanne ALBANY Joanne Genovese departed this world January 14, 2020, at her home in Pine Hills. Born June 2, 1955, she was fierce and funny, a businesswoman, an advocate for change, and a proud lifelong resident of Albany. Predeceased by her parents Andy and Althea; and sister Diana; she is survived by her son Andy Stone; his husband Adam Moussa; and the many friends whose lives she brightened. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020