Jacobs, Joanne TROY Joanne Jacobs, 68, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Peter and Jean Jacobs. After graduating from Haddon Township High School in New Jersey (1969), Joanne received her bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware (1973), master's degree from Clemson University (1975), and went on to do research at the University of Wyoming before moving to New York. She retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation after 32 years of service. Joanne loved to travel, ski, and spend time with her beloved cats. She also spent numerous hours volunteering for Orange Street Cats and Jajja's Kids. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Jimmy) Nash; and her granddaughter, Alexis Nash. She was predeceased by her partner of 30 years, Kevin Harrigan. Joanne is also survived by the wonderful group of friends she has made throughout her life, many of whom she considered family. She had an infectious laugh that will be remembered by all. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice (https://www.communityhospice.org/donate). For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.