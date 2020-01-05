Joanne Margosian

Margosian, Joanne TROY Joanne Margosian, 74 of Troy, passed peacefully on December 31, 2019, at the Diamond Hill Nursing Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Elsie Spoonoggle. She had worked for many years as a secretary for R.P.I. in Troy and finished her career at Clemson University in South Carolina. She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Derrick Margosian. A graveside service will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery, Schaghticoke in the spring. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
