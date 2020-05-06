Mooney, Joanne COLONIE Joanne M. Mooney, 75 of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Welch. Joanne was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and St. Peter's School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked as head nurse at St. Peter's Hospital I.C.U. and more recently at the former Villa Mary Immaculate Nursing Home for several years before retiring. Joanne enjoyed tending to her flowers and spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Edward M. Mooney. Joanne was the devoted mother of Brian (Michelle) Mooney of Colonie and Erin (Tyson) Ruecker of Voorheesville. She was the loving Mimi of Liam, Nora, Ashley and Madison. Joanne was the sister of Geraldine (George) Koch. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She will be dearly missed by her canine companion, Riley. Joanne's family would like to thank all of the nurses, aides and staff at Our Lady of Mercy for all of their kind and compassionate care during her stay at the facility. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's memory to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Joanne's tribute video, visit CannonFuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.