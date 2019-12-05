Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne O'Leary. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Nassau , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Leary, Joanne NASSAU Joanne O'Leary passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her adoring family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She and husband Michael starting cutting down trees in January 1980, and together they built a beautiful home in rural Rensselaer County. Generous and loyal, she could always be counted on for unwavering support and compassion, perceptive advice - and, of course, an amazing meal. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, the Great Saint's corned beef feast for the O'Leary's and Dwyers, backyard cookouts with tents and music, and especially Sunday meals with her children and grandchildren made Joanne's heart beat strong. She loved to feed us. She was the center of gravity for her family, coordinating countless gatherings where she made everyone feel welcome in her home. She was thoughtful and observant, the world's best gift giver. She ("Gigi") absolutely lived for her grandchildren. She never came to visit them empty-handed: there was always a small surprise. Born in Syracuse, N.Y. to Edith and Anthony Geiss, Joanne completed her master's degree in counseling psychology and worked for many years as a dedicated, hard-working and compassionate guidance counselor in East Greenbush. She loved her middle schoolers. She is survived by her husband Michael of Nassau; three children: Scott and his wife Lisa of Valatie, Michael and his wife Sarah of Voorheesville, and James of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as her grandchildren, Wesley, Angelina, Lucas, Katherine and Quinn. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Joanne is survived by her sister Constance Fenton; nieces, Kim Ives Nicholson, Jennifer and Robin O'Leary; and nephews, Christopher, Jonathan, and Sean O'Leary, and their wonderful families. They are living examples of her love. The family will receive friends at the Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday, December 6, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nassau on Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. with a memorial reception to follow at Chez Mike, 596 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, and out of Joanne's joy of feeding others, please consider making a donation to the Nassau Resource Center Food Bank, P.O. Box 495 Nassau, NY, 12123. Online condolences may be offered at







