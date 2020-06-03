Joanne Pemrick Travers
Travers, Joanne Pemrick TROY Joanne Pemrick Travers, 88 of Troy, died on June 1, 2020. Born in Albany, she was raised in Watervliet, a long time resident of Lansingburgh and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church. Joanne was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, '49 and The College of Saint Rose, '53 G'55. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Eleanor Connell Pemrick; devoted wife of the late Honorable F. Warren Travers; loving mother of Martin G. (Karen) Travers of Leawood, Kan. and Theresa T. (Mark) Mainello of Brunswick; and grandmother of Meghan (Scott) Bird of New York, N.Y., John Travers of Austin, Texas, Katelyn (Zach) Barron of Calgary, Alta., Tara Mainello of Boston, Kathryn Mainello of New York, N.Y. and Paul Mainello of Brunswick. Joanne was a former member of the St. Augustine's Mother's Club and Sacred Heart Sodality, Catholic Central High School Alumni Association and longtime volunteer with St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. The interment will be private due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
