Joanne Ruchel

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
Obituary
Ruchel, Joanne WATERVLIET Joanne Ruchel, 75, joined her husband, Edward, in eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Joanne was the daughter of the late Hyman and Rebecca Finklestein. Joanne was a devoted wife, and mother to Annmarie, Melissa, Edward Jr. and Joseph Sr. She is the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, Alexa (Sean), Stasia (Justin), Andrew, David (Jessica), Kaitlyn, Krista, Joseph Jr., Serethia, and Tiffany. She has five great-grandchildren. She leaves behind beloved family members that she adored. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Finklestein; and was predeceased by her sisters, Sandra and Judith. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet on Wednesday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1p.m. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Joanne's memory to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2019
