Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena , NY 12143
(518)-756-8333
Visitation
12:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena , NY 12143
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena , NY 12143
Obituary

Washington, Joanne COXSACKIE Joanne Ritzie Washington, 61, passed away on October 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New York City and lived there until she was 18 years old. On August 25, 1976, she entered into a loving marriage with Anthony Washington. Then, she moved with her husband Anthony to the Bronx. She became a secretary working for the State of New York Bronx Psychiatric Center. Later, she became the unit clerk. Joanne transferred with her family from the Bronx, after 20 years, to Coxsackie Correctional Facility, where she worked until she retired. Shortly after she retired from the state, she opened up her own day care center called Romper Room. She ran the day care center for five years. She retired her business and enjoyed her retirement. Joanne spent time loving her family and being the best wife and mother known. Joanne will be sorely missed, but her humor and caring will never be forgotten by those who knew her. Joanne is survived by her husband, Anthony Sr.; her children, Janelle, Anthony Jr., Jenine, Ashley Sr. and Julie Washington; grandchildren, Laya and Justice Wilson, Ashley Washington Jr., and Analiyah Washington; and her father and siblings. She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley May Ritzie; her grandson, Anthony James Washington; and her brother Paul Ritzie Jr. Joanne's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service starting at 12 p.m.







