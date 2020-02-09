Bermudez, Joaquin A. ALBANY Joaquin A. Bermudez passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Hospice at Teresian House surrounded with the love and comfort of his family by his side. He was born on January 20, 1944, in Managua, Nicaragua. He obtained his law degree at the University of Costa Rica in 1979. In the early '80s he immigrated to the United States where he worked translating law books in Orford, N.H. Subsequently, he moved to Albany, where he devoted his professional life working to advocate for and defend the rights of the migrant farm workers at the New York State Department of Labor. He lived out his faith participating in the Journey youth retreats, Cursillo, and REC. He was a dedicated member of the South End Community of St. Francis of Assisi. He loved fine arts, theater, music, travel, good wine, and above all his family, friends y su querida Nicaraguita. He was a father to Dolores and Waldemar Kania; dear Papa of Lucas and Sebastian Kania; and beloved brother of Carmen S. Bermudez. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joaquin's family on Monday, February 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 11, at 11:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Francis of Assisi Parish (South End Location), 93 Fourth Ave, Albany at 12 p.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave Joaquin's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020