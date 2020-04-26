Lyons, Jocelyn SCHODACK Jocelyn Lyons, 65, passed peacefully at home with her husband of 44 years at her side on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020. Born Jocelyn Lee Raker on August 5, 1954, in Wynnewood, Pa., she was raised and educated in Caldwell, N.J. Jocelyn and Ken also lived in Staunton, Va., Daytona, Fla., Medford, Ore. and Upper Darby, Pa. before settling in Schodack in 1995. In addition to her husband Kenneth, Jocelyn leaves their son Leander and his family of Paris, France; as well as her loving sister, Robin Raker of Bloomingburg, N.Y. Jocelyn cherished the time she spent caring for and riding her horse, Echo and her years at Wynantskill Animal Hospital with Doc Fowler and his staff. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to cancer research or an animal welfare organization of your choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020