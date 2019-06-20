Anderson, Jodi L. DELMAR In quiet grace, Jodi, 58, left the world of her loving family and friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Jodi is survived by her loving husband Edward S. Berry Jr.; daughter Sabina "Bean" Berry; mother Dolores "Dolly" Anderson; siblings, Teri (Jo) Paradise, Bill (Orchid) Anderson, and Cindy Anderson; nieces, Isabella Sunkes, Indigo and Ness Anderson; nephews, Justin and Eric Gordon and Ethan Sunkes and Elias Anderson and Voodoo (meow). Jodi's family expresses its thanks to many friends and family who have been so supportive during her long illness; they plan to celebrate her life in the coming months. Most appreciated and welcome in their time of sorrow is support for Bean's college education, c/o Edward Berry Jr. 16 Werner Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054 or https://www.gofundme.com/joie-de-jodi?pc=
Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019