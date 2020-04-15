Rogalo, Jody James Sr. COHOES Jody James Rogalo Sr., 52, died suddenly at his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Cohoes, he was raised in Waterford and was the son of Walter Rogalo of Cohoes and Donna Bazar of Waterford; and stepson of Richard Bazar Sr. He was the loving father of Nicole, Jody Jr., Dallas and Dominic; brother of Cheryl (Darcy DeLorenzo), John (Maia) and Jessica Rice (Joe); and stepbrother of Richie Bazar Jr. He was the uncle of JJ, Jaxson, John Jr. and Jacob. Many aunts and uncles also survive. Those who knew Jody remember his days at Waterford-Halfmoon, his love of sports and his ability to play, which he passed on to his children. A proud father who lived for his kids, he spent many Thursdays and Fridays at Watervliet High School watching his kids play and brag of their accomplishments in basketball, soccer and football. Jody was a good hearted man, full of personality and would do anything for his family and friends. He never held a grudge and liked everyone. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. An avid hunter, he felt challenged to get the first deer of the season. Outside of his kids, the most precious person was his mom. She was his savior, best friend and lifeline. Now he is her guardian angel. A celebration of Jody's life will be held at a later date. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020