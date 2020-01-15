Joel B. Zwack

Obituary
Zwack, Joel B. GUILDERLAND Joel B. Zwack, 70 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Andrew F. and Martha E. Rockenstyre Zwack. Joel had worked at the Shell gas station in Guilderland and with Brigar/Newkirk Publishing. He later worked for many years with Golub Corporation as a deli clerk at the Guilderland Price Chopper. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, crafts and spending time with his cherished family. Joel was the beloved husband of Malinda Marois Zwack. He was the dear brother of Audrey (Ron) Coler, Barry (Karen) Zwack, Andrew (Kathy) Zwack, Patricia Green, Donald Zwack, Robin Wilhelm, Edward (Roxy) Zwack, Robert (Kim) Zwack, Allen (Sharon) Zwack, Tina Yerbury, Peter (Tina) Zwack, Ginger (Randy) Cole and the late Ronald Zwack. He was the stepfather of Carolyn (Chuck) Reckner and Allan Barnum. Grandfather of Ariana, Kylie, Teagan and Keith. Great-grandfather of Cara. Funeral services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit with Joel's family on Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 15, 2020
