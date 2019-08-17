Pallone, Joel C. Jr. CLIFTON PARK Joel C. Pallone Jr., age 24, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on October 5, 1994, he was the son of Joel C. Pallone Sr., and the late Tammy Pfeiffer Pallone. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Elizabeth Pallone; and his maternal grandfather Clifford Pfeiffer Jr. He is survived by his grandmother Diane Filkins; step-grandmother Ellen Pfeiffer; aunts, Tracey (Wayne) Hatlee and Cheryl DiSanti; and his uncles, Clifford (Laura Hill) Pfeiffer and John (Kim) Pallone. He is also survived by his cousins and numerous friends. Joel was a 2012 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. He was involved with the Wildwood Work Readiness Program, and enjoyed being a part of Our House recreational program. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to play videos games and listen to music; especially from the '80s. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our House, c/o St. Edward's Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, or by going to www.ourhouseatstedwards.club.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2019