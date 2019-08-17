Joel C. Pallone Jr. (1994 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel C. Pallone Jr..
Service Information
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pallone, Joel C. Jr. CLIFTON PARK Joel C. Pallone Jr., age 24, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on October 5, 1994, he was the son of Joel C. Pallone Sr., and the late Tammy Pfeiffer Pallone. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Elizabeth Pallone; and his maternal grandfather Clifford Pfeiffer Jr. He is survived by his grandmother Diane Filkins; step-grandmother Ellen Pfeiffer; aunts, Tracey (Wayne) Hatlee and Cheryl DiSanti; and his uncles, Clifford (Laura Hill) Pfeiffer and John (Kim) Pallone. He is also survived by his cousins and numerous friends. Joel was a 2012 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. He was involved with the Wildwood Work Readiness Program, and enjoyed being a part of Our House recreational program. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to play videos games and listen to music; especially from the '80s. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our House, c/o St. Edward's Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, or by going to www.ourhouseatstedwards.club.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.