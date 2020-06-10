Berkman, Joel Eugene VALATIE Joel Eugene Berkman died on June 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center from COVID-19. He was 78 years old. For the last three years, he resided at the Barnwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Valatie. Joel was born in Troy, the son of the late Harry and Jeanne Moeller Berkman. He grew up in Mechanicville and Cohoes, and graduated from Cohoes High School in 1959. Joel was a kind, good-natured person with a dry sense of humor. He loved music, especially jazz, and played the piano and drums. Throughout his career, he was primarily in sales, working alongside his father. He is survived by his sister Deanna (Paul) Davis of Westport, Conn.; his niece Cheryl Seifert (Peter Leishman) of Peterborough, N.H.; nephews, Jeffrey Seifert (Hiromi Maeda) of Tokyo and Phillip Seifert of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandnephews, Samuel and David Seifert of Knoxville; and his dear friend and companion for more than 30 years, Dorothy McIntyre of Mechanicville. Joel will be buried in Troy in the Temple Beth El Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for him will be delayed until the fall. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.