CALKA Josephine (Spano) 10/2/1931-6/19/1981 To the most wonderful sister and aunt we ever had. Sister Jojo, you were a delight to be with, you were a caring person and enjoyed all the family gatherings. We think of you everyday, you are gone but not forgotten. God has kept you with him and we wait to join Him and you. God Bless you and pray for us on earth. Your Loving Family, Spano's