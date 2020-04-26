Almy, John A. ALBANY John A. Almy, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Grand at Guilderland. John was born on September 3, 1930, in Rensselaer and was the son of the late Albert F. and Catherine L. (VanDenburg) Almy. John is survived by his siblings, Dorothy McClelland and James J. Almy Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne (Clifford) Almy; his daughter, Donna Almy; and his siblings, Albert F. Almy and Ruth J. Hilton. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020