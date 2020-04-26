John A. Almy (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Almy.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Obituary
Send Flowers

Almy, John A. ALBANY John A. Almy, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Grand at Guilderland. John was born on September 3, 1930, in Rensselaer and was the son of the late Albert F. and Catherine L. (VanDenburg) Almy. John is survived by his siblings, Dorothy McClelland and James J. Almy Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne (Clifford) Almy; his daughter, Donna Almy; and his siblings, Albert F. Almy and Ruth J. Hilton. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.