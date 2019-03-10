Burns, John A. III COLONIE John A. Burns III, age 57, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, at home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the son of the late John A. Burns Jr. and Mary Burns. John grew up in Colonie, and graduated from South Colonie High School in 1980. He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan, had a passion for Harley's and loved golfing. He most recently worked at Cole's Collision as the parts manager, where he had many friends and acquaintances. He formerly worked at Otto Oldsmobile for over 25 years. Besides his mother, Mary, John is survived by his two daughters, Heather and Michelle (Jim); two grandsons, Robbie and Anthony; and beloved girlfriend, Maureen. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Monday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A service will follow at 7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019