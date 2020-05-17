Carras, John A. RAVENA John Anthony Carras, 89 of Ravena, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont, N.Y. He was born in Albany on May 26, 1930, to George and Helen Carras. He received his education at St. Joseph's Academy in Albany and St. Edmunds in Swanton, Vt. He learned the restaurant business from his father and later worked alongside his brothers, Bill, Pete, Vincent and sister Mary at the family's downtown Albany restaurant, George's Lunch. During his lifetime, he was employed by Central Dairy, Bond Bread Company and Conrail Railroad from which he retired in 1995. He also ran a successful lawn care and handyman business for many years before and after his retirement. John was deeply committed to his wife Dorothy of 67 years, and their six children: John "Jack" (Deborah) Carras, Katherine (Lawrence) Loucks, Theresa (Rodney) Conrad, Janice Marie Fiacco, Edward Carras, and Pamela (Howard) Richey; his six grandchildren: John "Jay" (Michelle) Carras, Crystal Conrad (Richard) Hill, Jeffrey (Renee) Conrad, Jennifer Carras (Spencer) Marzello, Nicole Carras, and Jerred Carras; and seven great-grandchildren: Skyler Hamel, Renee and Anthony Carras, and Joseph, Conrad, Caroline and Palmer Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Janice; grandson John; as well as nine of his cherished brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, five of his children, five of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, beloved brother Vincent, and many nieces and nephews. John was an avid baseball fan from the time he was a young boy. He coached Little League Baseball in Albany's Arbor Hill in the 1960s and enjoyed rooting for his favorite team, the N.Y. Yankees, throughout his entire life. As a lifelong fan, two of his most cherished baseball memories were attending an Old Timers' Day game in which his favorite players, Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra played and attending Jim Abbott's no-hitter game in 1993. He especially loved collecting railroad memorabilia, refinishing furniture, playing poker at family reunions, cooking the family's traditional Thanksgiving dressing and carving the turkey, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Everyone who knew John will remember him as a dedicated, caring, thoughtful, generous, supportive, hardworking man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who loved his family deeply and despite his life's challenges continued to demonstrate courage, strength and perseverance. His generosity knew no bounds. Even though he had a large family to provide for, there was always room at the Carras table for anyone who needed comfort or a surrogate family to celebrate a holiday with. He cherished his Catholic faith, was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and former member of the Knights of Columbus. A private graveside service will be held in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date to be announced. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of John to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143 or the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.