Gronau, John A. EAST SCHODACK John "Jack" Arthur Gronau Sr., 90, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 1, 2019. Jack is survived by his wife, Wilma. Jack was born and raised in Watervliet, and was the son of the late Helen M. Lock and Arthur Gronau, and the stepson of the late John Tully. Jack attended St. Brigid's School and the Lasalle Institute, graduating from Watervliet High School. After high school, Jack served four years in the Navy, during the Korean War. Jack was employed by General Electric and the Watervliet Arsenal as a skilled machinist retiring in 1986. Jack enjoyed the outdoors and spent many a summer at the shore of Cape Cod and New Jersey with his family. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast, who not only enjoyed watching basketball, but was a pretty good player in his day. Jack was a lifetime member of the VFW #729 and had many friends there. In addition to his wife, Wilma, Jack is survived by his children, John A. (MaryAnne) Gronau Jr., Janice (Robert) Davis, Mary Grace (James) Petralito, Thomas (late Mary Beth) Gronau, and Paul (Donna) Gronau; his stepchildren, Larry (Cecile) Gregory, and Doris (Harry) Livingston. Jack is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Christian (Megan) Davis, Jack Gronau, Kyle and Daniel Gronau; and his great-grandchildren, Emma, Catherine and Amelia Davis, as well as several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his siblings, Lynn (late Larry) Fernandez, Larry (Mary) Tully, Timothy (Connie) Tully and the late David (Marilyn) Tully. Jack also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Special thanks go out to the caring staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor, second floor A Wing and also to the staff at the Veterans Administration Hospital, especially home based care nurses, Loretta and Kelly. There will be a ceremony in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery to celebrate Jack's life. See website for information as it becomes available. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations may be made in Jack's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or the Community Hospice. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Gronau.
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
218 2nd Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 235-5610
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019