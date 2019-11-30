|
Healy, John A. TROY John A. Healy of East Avenue, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John P. Healy and Mary Sanderson Healy; and husband of Victoria Rice Healy. He was a graduate of Hillside School, LaSalle Institute and attended the University of California, the University of Alabama and graduated from the University of Maryland. He also attended the graduate schools of Northeastern University and the University of Maryland. A career serviceman, he served over thirty years in the U.S. Army retiring as a chief warrant officer 4. His duty tours included Alaska and the Aleutian Islands (Attu) during World War II. In 1950-51, he served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea. He served two subsequent tours in Korea. He also served in Okinawa, in Japan, and in Germany and in numerous state side assignments. Mr. Healy was a life member of the Military Officers Association of American, the Disabled American Veterans, and the National Association for Uniformed Services. He was a communicant of St. Ann's Maronite Church in Watervliet. He is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria A. Healy; his niece, Karen (Burke) Coleman; two cousins, Mary Elizabeth Talmadge and Helen (Leonard) Billings; as well as dear friends, Jerry and Jo Berkley, Lucille and Joyce Dunham and Lisa Hamedani. Relatives and friends may call at St. Ann's Maronite Church, 1919 Third Ave., Watervliet on Monday, December 2, from 10 - 10:45 a.m. with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 11 a.m. con-celebrated by Reverend Alaa Issa and Reverend Elie G. Kairouz. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John Healy to St. Ann's Maronite Church, 1919 Third Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019