John A. Kaminski
Kaminski, John A. LOUDONVILLE John "Jack" A. Kaminski, 91 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Jack was born in Albany and was the son of the late Alexander and Sophie Kaminski. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan Kaminski. Jack was a member of Teamster Local 294 in Albany and drove truck for many years. He was a life member and past president of the Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Dept. and received the Firefighter of the Year award. Jack was also a social member of the West Albany Fire Dept. and a member of the N.Y.S. Retired Fireman's Association. He was an avid golfer, making many friends while working as a starter for the Town of Colonie Golf Course. Jack was a devoted father to his two sons, John and Eric Kaminski (Jeannine) and his daughter Christine Zostant (Andrew). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kimberly, Christopher, Michael, Amy, Matthew, Melissa, Eric, Kirsten, Nicholas, and Hunter; his cherished seven great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Luane Quinn. Jack was greeted at the gates by his siblings, Joseph, Zigmund, Lucille, and Stella; and many canine companions. Jack will always be remembered for his zest for life, being the life of the party, and his complete devotion to his family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department in memory of John A. Kaminski. To leave a message of condolence for the family, order flowers, or view John's video tribute, visit www.CannonFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
