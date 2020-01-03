Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Mesick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mesick, John A. CHATHAM John A. Mesick passed away on December 31, 2019, at the Albany V.A. Hospital. Born on October 4, 1924, in Valatie, he was the son of the late Ernest and Juanita Raught Mesick. He grew up and spent most of his life in Ghent. Jack joined the Army after school and participated in the liberation of Europe from D-Day to the signing of the armistice. He was discharged as a highly decorated soldier; including the French Cross of War (Croix de Guerre) signed by General Charles DeGaulle. After returning home, he met his future wife and they were married in 1949. He worked at the Columbia Rensselaer Telephone Company for 45 years. During that time he was the mayor, police chief and fire chief of Chatham at different times. He was a life member of the Ghent VFW and the American Legion in Chatham and the Ground Observer Corps. He loved fishing, hunting and golfing and of course his family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Gustafson Mesick; his children, Chris (Marty) Torrey, Jim (Brandy) Mesick, and Pati (Brad) Kiel; daughter-in-law Edie Mesick; grandchildren, Chase, Grayson and Emmett Callahan, Tyler Mesick, and Ben, Erin and Emily Lanphear, and several nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his brothers and sisters; and his son Jack Mesick Jr. Family will receive friends on January 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 8, at 10 a.m. in Saint James Church with interment to follow in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jack's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. For direction or to convey a condolence visit











