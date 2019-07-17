Piacente, John A. WATERFORD John A. Piacente, 92 of Hudson River Road, died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Herkimer he was the son of the late Dominick and Minnie Lasita Piacente. He was a graduate of Albany Business College where he met his future wife Effie. John had been employed as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at J. Becker & Sons in Albany and retired in 1991. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. John was a member of the Cohoes-Waterford Lodge of Elks, the United Commercial Travelers and the First United Church of Waterford where he was a former elder. For many years he attended the Cardiac Rehab. Program at St. Peter's Hospital. He volunteered his services at the V.A. Hospital in Albany and with the Make-A-Wish Program. He also was a Boy Scout leader when his sons were growing up. Like his late wife, he enjoyed traveling and time spent with his family. He was the husband of the late Effie Hancox Piacente who died on April 6th of this year. He is survived by his children, J. Thomas Piacente (Grace Armao) of Waterford, Jackie Dalton (Ron Luchetti) of Fairport, Kenneth D. Piacente (Robin) of Mechanicville, Joyce Rentz (David Cicchinelli) of Troy and Janice Formosa (James) of Waterford. He was the proud grandfather of Jason and Daniel Piacente, Ryan Dalton, Nicole Ferreby, Karen Nally, Kelly Dalton, Kenna McNall, Kristy Clement, Chad Piacente, Rebecca Hughes, Bianna Rentz, Erin, Courtney and Ashley Formosa; and great-grandfather of Olivia and Vincent Piacente, Anna and Christopher Ferreby, Claire Nally, Vincent Sardisco, Hayden Clement and Cameron, Collin and Cooper Weaver. Several nieces and nephews also survive as well as his dear friends, Jeanne Lobravico and Mary Jane Rooney. He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the First United Church of Waterford, 3rd and Division Street, Waterford. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit with John's family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Patients Fund at the VA Hospital, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 17, 2019