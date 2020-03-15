Questel, John A. ALBANY John A. Questel, 59, of Albany, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on March 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Edouard and Laura Jean Questel. John was a lifelong resident of Albany, working for Wolberg Electric for many years. John loved to fish, golf and especially playing cards with the boys. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Suzanne Pickel and Yvonne Clancy. John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Michele; siblings, stepchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit Newcomeralbany.com for more information. To leave a special message for the family please visit Newcomeralbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020