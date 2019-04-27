Rathjens, John A. DELMAR John A. Rathjens, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. John was born in Queens on October 5, 1931, the son of the late William F. and Dorothea (Kelting) Rathjens. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his bachelor's degree from SUNY Cortland and his master's degree from SUNY Albany. He taught for 32 years in the Bethlehem Central School District as a physical education teacher and was a guidance counselor later in his career. John was a very active member of the community. He coached soccer, basketball and swimming with Bethlehem Parks and Rec and served as manager of the Kenholm Pool for ten years. An active member of First United Methodist Church in Delmar, he served as head usher for many years. He was an avid gardener in his retirement years and enjoyed spending his summers and retirement at Schroon Lake and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Emily (Anderson) Rathjens; and brother, William Richard Rathjens. He is survived by a son, David (Janet) Rathjens; a daughter, Jane (John) Lang; and grandchildren, Rebecca and Danielle Lang and Alexandra and McKenzie Rathjens. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar and are welcome to remain for a service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019